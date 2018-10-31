Your live music guide to who’s playing where in Derbyshire

Thursday, November 1

Dub Pistols. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

Bad Touch with special guests Aaron Buchanan & The Cult Classics. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Sheafs. The Venue, Derby.

Friday, November 2

Forgotten Remains, Mortishead, Bad Earth, Irontooth. Halloween metal party. The County music bar, Saltergate, Chesterfield.

Guns Or Roses. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

The Men They Couldn’t Hang. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Toasted Frog. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Jim Taplin. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Acoustic Theory. Queens Head, Buxton.

Liran Donan Band. Deda, Derby.

Thunder Roadz. The Willow Tree, Pilsley.

Flashback Friday. Hits from 60s to 80s. Ours bar and lounge, Creswell.

Saturday, November 3

Resurrection. The County music bar, Saltergate, Chesterfield.

ziPt. The Industry, Queen Street, Chesterfield.

Verbal Warning. The Nag’s Head, Belper.

Hey Beatles. The Venue, Derby.

Jo Carley & The Old Dry Skulls. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

A Foreigner’s Journey. Tribute to Foreigner and Journey. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Left Hand Drive. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Joe Briddon. The Remarkable Hare, Matlock.

11th Hour. Queens Head, Buxton.

FITz’N’STARTz. Eagle Tavern, Heage.

Lucy Kay. Hilltop WM Club & Institute, Bolsover.

The Jets. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.

Fuzzy Felt World. Layla’s, Buxton.

Saturday Night LIVE. Ours bar and lounge, Creswell.

Sunday, November 4

Jiji LaVolpe and Annette Oakes. Thorn Tree Inn, Belper. 4pm start.

Molly May open mic. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Pistol Pete Wearn. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Hellvetica. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

Rob Dillon. Old Whittington Miners Social Cluib, Chesterfield.

Wednesday, November 7

Ralph McTell. Buxton Opera House.