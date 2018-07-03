Ripley and Heanor News

Car crashes into lorry on A38 in Derbyshire

News
Picture of Tally from @DerbysDogPolice on Twitter.

'Hero' police dog helps officers find 'suicidal' missing woman

News
Pictured is Derby Crown Court.

A fraudster and “female Fagin” fleeced a charity gym during a £392,000 scam

News
Sunny
23c
9c

Vehicle crashes into Ripley building

News

Firefighters attend Heage crash

News

Derbyshire organisation praised for helping with heroic cave rescue of 12 boys and football coach in Thailand

News

Police seek this pair in connection with shop thefts

News
Claire Macgregor soaks up the sun with friend Lauren Shakespeare. All pictures taken by Anne Shelley in Chesterfield.

Heatwave brings welcome boost for Derbyshire firms and attractions

News
Heanor Town FC ground.

Derbyshire police officer ‘could have lost foot’ after charity match horror tackle

News

Brazil and Chelsea star Willian, who is a target of Barcelona and Manchester United, according to today's football rumour mill.

RUMOUR MILL: Chelsea put price tag of £71m on Brazil’s Willian as Barcelona and Manchester United hover

Football
Premier League transfer latest and World Cup news - 3rd July 2018

Football
The latest transfer news as it happens

All the comings and goings in League One and League Two - July 3rd 2018

Football
The latest in League One and League Two.

All the comings and goings in League One and League Two - July 2, 2018

Football

Premier League transfer latest and World Cup news - July 2, 2018

Football

RUMOUR MILL: Liverpool and Arsenal eye Vazquez as Chelsea’s new boss swoops for Russian star

Football

Royal Ascot 2018 was fit for two kings, as well as the Queen

More Sport

Centurion leads march in successful run-chase

Sport

Theatre Review: Talented cast shines in Titanic The Musical at Theatre Royal

Theatre and Comedy

NSO concert season to end in style this Saturday

Music

Top jazz funk and fusion bands join forces for special gig in Derby

Lifestyle

Theatre Review: Talented cast shines in Titanic The Musical at Theatre Royal

Theatre and Comedy

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Teenage driving offender who stole a motorcycle is banned from the road

News
Michael Kerr, four, was employed by Sainsbury's in Ripley for a day after staff heard how he imagined he already had a job there.

Ripley supermarket makes youngster’s dream come true with in-store job

News
Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit stopped a silver BMW in Ripley on Saturday, June 30, on suspicion that it was operating as an unlicensed taxi.

Alfreton fire in New Bengal indian restaurant

