Families in towns and villages will be gathering to watch the dark skies turn into a blaze of colour and tuck into bonfire night treats.
We’ve been rounding up the best places for communal firework displays across the county.
If you’re planning a private party at home, make sure that you follow the instructions on the fireworks and that pets are kept out of harm’s way.
1. Chatsworth
Chatsworth will be hosting firework shows on October 30 and 31 when there will be a children's display at 7.30pm and a grand finale firework display at 8.15pm. Hog roasts, churros, mulled wine and cider are among the winter warmers that will be on offer. Admission: adult £16 adult, child (age 4–16 inclusive) £10.50. Go to www.chatsworth.org.
Photo: Submitted
2. Chesterfield
Chesterfield's big fireworks display will be at Stand Road, Chesterfield, on November 5, at 7pm. when there will also be fairground rides, live entertainment and food vendors. Admission is £2 and free for under 5s. Cars can park at Chesterfield FC's Technique Stadium for £3. The bonfire night event is organised by Chesterfield Borough Council.
Photo: Chesterfield Borough Council
3. Dronfield
'The Great Fire of Dronfield' bonfire and family fireworks display will be held at Dronfield Woodhouse Recreation Ground on Carr Lane, on November 6. The bonfire will be lit at 6pm and fireworks will be set off at 7pm and 8pm. Children's rides and hot food such as hog roast, pizzas, burgers and sausages will be available. Advance tickets from local shops cost: adult £7, child (5-13) £3 and under 5s free On the night gate prices are: adult £10, child (5-13) £5 and under 5s free.
Photo: Eric Gregory
4. West Hallam
The Pavings Bar on the Cat and Fiddle Lane, West Hallam, Ilkeston is hosting its firework display on November 6 when the bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm. TThere will be live music after the display and a disco until midnight. Ale and cider, wine and gin bars, barbecues, a mushy pea stall, and a glowstick stall will add to the fun. Tickets: £5 adult, £4 child, £15 family of four.
Photo: Pixabay