The Merry Wives of Windsor is beamed live from Shakespeare’s Globe to Derbyshire cinemas

A production of The Merry Wives of Windsor will bring the magic of Shakespeare’s Globe cinema to cinema screens tonight (Thursday).

The live broadcast, which will be shown at Cineworld Chesterfield, Odeon in Derby, Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre, QUAD Derby and George Hotel in Tideswell at 7.20pm, will transport the cinema audience into the ‘Wooden O’, the building for which Shakespeare wrote his plays. It is believed that The Merry Wives of Windsor was written on the request of Elizabeth I, who loved Falstaff in Henry IV so much that she asked Shakespeare to write a play about the disreputable knight falling in love.

Call The Midwife star Bryony Hannah takes on the role as Mistress Ford and Pearce Quigley plays Falstaff.

Director Elle While said: “Our madcap The Merry Wives of Windsor has everything from mischief and disguises, to lust and love, with lots of hilarity in between. The sumptuous design will include living plants, bringing the natural world into the Globe.”

