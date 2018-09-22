Nick Mulvey tours solo show to Derbyshire town

Mercury Prize-nominated artist Nick Mulvey visits Buxton on a solo tour which includes towns which he has never visited before.

He will be airing songs from his second album Wake Up Now when he performs at Buxton Opera House on October 6. Nick has taken his solo show to a series of European festivals and a handful of US venues throughout the summer, including slots at Lollapalooza in Chicago and Outside Lands in San Francisco. He sold out London’s Albert Hall earlier in the year performing as part of a trio. Nick was nominated for the Mercury Prize for his debut studio album First Mind in 2014. This was the second time he had been up for the prestigious award. He played the Hang as a founder member of 2008 Mercury Prize nominated band Portico Quartet. Nick left Portico Quartet in 2011 to pursue a career as a singer-songwriter. His first EP was The Trellis.

Details: Tickets £22.50. Call 01298 72190 or go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk