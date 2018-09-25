Mamma Mia! ABBA - Forever rewinds the hits, glitz and glamour

International tribute show ABBA - Forever recreates the world’s greatest pop band in music and song.

The unique Abba sound is replicated with an incredible attention to detail, using a six-piece band featuring electric and acoustic guitars, keyboards and piano, drums and bass guitar. Two girls add the essential glitz and glamour to a well-polished and gently humorous show.

The superb lyrics penned by Benny and Bjorn are sung in wonderful harmony by all six performers on stage.

ABBA - Forever, which comes to Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel on October 6, includes non-stop choreography, stunning visuals, top-class musicianship and an all live performance.

Jane Ellis, who performs as Agnetha in the show, said: “I am very fortunate to have the opportunity to perform some of the best songs of all time and tour some of the UK’s most prestigious venues and beautiful theatres. We play all the big ABBA hits and more, even putting some surprise album tracks in there for the most ardent ABBA fan.”

Packed full of excitement and exuberance, Abba Forever will take you on a journey back to the 70s guaranteed to get you up and dancing in the aisles.

Tickets to ABBA Forever cost £25. Call 01246 345222 or go to https://www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk