Top ten pick of the festive shows in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire

Are you looking for a show to take the family to during the festive season? We’ve rounded up the ten of the best to appeal to all ages.

Jack and the Beanstalk at Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre until January 6.

Colourful characters in Sleeping Beauty at Nottingham Playhouse. Photo by Pamela Raith.

This huge attraction is headed by Lee Latchford-Evans from pop supergroup Steps and Andrea Valls, best known for her role as Mum Jess in CBeebies’ show Waffle The Wonder Dog. They play Jack Trott and Princess Jess in a show which is packed with singing, including a medley of Steps songs, dancing and comedy.

Milking the laughs are Paul Eastwood in the role of daft Simon Trott and Simon Howe as Dame Trott.

There’s an awesome Giant Blunderbore and a fire-breathing, flame-twirling Fleshcreep.

Details: Tickets from £15. Call 01246 345222 or go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk.

Sleeping Beauty at Nottingham Playhouse until January 11.

This Christmas family favourite – written and directed by Kenneth Alan Taylor in his 36th pantomime with the Playhouse - is a whirlwind of sparkling costumes, stunning sets, silliness and songs and will be a hit with young fans of the Disney film Frozen.

Kenneth said: “Sleeping Beauty is a classic tale of magic and bravery that has captured imaginations for generations. Families will love it; whether it’s their first-ever pantomime or an annual festive tradition.”

Details: Tickets from £23.50. Call 0115 941 9419 or go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk

Cinderella at Buxton Opera House until January 1.

James Holmes and Jamie Barwood play the Ugly Sisters in Cinderella at Buxton Opera House. Photo by David John King.

This beloved rags to riches story stars Shannon Flynn from CBBC’s Dani’s Castle and Waterloo Road as Cinderella and James Holmes who is back in Buxton for his fifth year as the Dame.

Audiences will also be able to catch James on BBC1 over the festive period as he returns to the role of Clive the bar owner in the tenth year anniversary of Miranda: My Such Fun Celebration. James will also appear alongside ex-time lord Peter Capaldi in the festive ghost story Martin’s Close airing on BBC4.

Details: Tickets from £20.50. Call 01298 72190 or go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

Guys and Dolls at Sheffield Crucible Theatre until January 18.

It’s time to roll the dice and fall in love under the bright lights of New York city! To settle a bet, high roller Sky Masterson (played by Kadiff Kirwan) pursues prim Sergeant Sarah Brown (played by Alex Young) only to fall head over heels for his unlikely love.

This spectacular musical comedy is a high energy riot of dance and includes all-time favourites Luck be a Lady and the irresistible Sit Down, You’re Rocking the Boat.

Guys and Dolls features choreography from Strictly Come Dancing’s Matt Flint.

Details: Tickets from £15. Call 0114 2696000 or go to www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Natalie Casey and the company in Guys and Dolls at Sheffield Crucible Theatre. Photo by Johan Persson

Little Red Riding Hood at Derby Theatre until January 4.

Hiccup Theatre stage a new version of the classic story that is all the better to entertain you with. This show features puppetry (left) and live music.

Grandma is not feeling too well…luckily, Little Red has a basket of supplies to save the day. Just keep to the path, don’t pick the flowers, don’t talk to strangers and don’t mention Grandma’s whiskers!

Details: Tickets from £12.50. Call 01332 593939 or go to www.derbytheatre.co.uk. Photo by Robert Day.

Cinderella at Mansfield Palace Theatre until January 5.

The best-loved panto of them all is lighting up the Palace Theatre and comes complete with little Shetland ponies to take Cinderella’s coach to the ball.

The title role is played by Olivia Birchenough from the children’s TV series Milkshake who is an award-winning panto star. Adam Moss is in Mansfield’s panto for his third year, this time playing the part of Buttons.

Television’s Gavin and Stacey actress Melanie Walters works her magic as the Fairy Godmother.

Jamie Morris and Tarot Josephs are cast as the Ugly Sisters with increasingly flamboyant costume changes.

Details: Tickets from £19.70 (adult) or £17.20 (child). Call 01623 633133 or go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk

Little Red Riding Hood at Derby Theatre. Photo by Robert Day.

A Christmas Carol at Derby Theatre until January 4.

Neil Duffield’s adaptation of Charles Dickens’ treasured novel is Derby Theatre’s most successful festive production with tickets going fast.

On Christmas Eve, cruel humbug Ebenezer Scrooge is visited by the ghost of his old business partner, Jacob Marley, who warns him that he must change his miserly habits. After midnight, three spirits guide Scrooge through his Christmas past, present and future to show the error of his ways.

Details: Tickets from £12.50. Call 01332 593939 or go to www.derbytheatre.co.uk

Cinderella at Nottingham Theatre Royal until January 5.

Coronation Street’s Les Dennis and Connor McIntyre swap the cobbles for clutchbags to play the Ugly Sisters. Les and Connor first performed together in ITV’s long-running soap where Les was cast as petty criminal Michael Rodwell who met his demise at the hands of Pat Phelan who was played by Connor.

The panto also features Pop Idol’s Gareth Gates as Prince Charming and Richard Cadell and Sooty starring as Buttons.

Details: Tickets from £18. Call 0115 090 5555 or go to www.trch.co.uk

Peter Pan at Derby Arena until January 4.

An awfully big adventure will entertain families who choose this swashbuckling pantomime.

Emmerdale and Coronation Street star Bill Ward plays the wicked Captain Hook and Katrina Bryan from CBeebies Nine and the Neurons is cast as Tinker Bell. Best panto dame nominee Morgan Brind is back to play Auntie Hilda.

Barrel loads of laughs, jokes which will grab you hook, line and sinker and a sprinkle of fairy magic make this a fun show for all ages.

Details: Tickets from £13.50. Call 01332 255800 or go to www.derbylive.co.uk

Olivia Birchenough and Adam Moss in Cinderella at Mansfield Palace Theatre. Photoby Tracey Whitefoot.

Cinderella at Sheffield Lyceum Theatre, until January 5.

Strictly Come Dancing favourite Joanne Clifton plays the Fairy, alongside CBeebies’ Mr Maker star Phil Gallagher (CBeebies Mr Maker) as Buttons.

Lyceum panto legend Damian Wlliams and Matt Daines play the roles of the Ugly Sisters.

Details: Tickets from £15. Call 0114 249 6000 or go to www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Gareth Williams as Scrooge and James McLean as the Ghost of Christmas Present in A Christmas Carol at Derby Theatre.

Les Dennis and Connor McInytre as the Ugly Sisters in Cinderella at Nottingham Theatre Royal. Photo by Tracey Whitefoot.

Bill Ward as Captain Hook and Katrina Bryan as Tinker Bell in Peter Pan at Derby Arena. Photo by Robert Day.