The Nutcracker and Swan Lake will be performed by The Russian State Ballet of Siberia in Derbyshire theatre

A Derbyshire theatre is hosting the first performances in England this year by The Russian State Ballet of Siberia which is presenting much-loved creations during its annual tour of the United Kingdom.

Dancers will perform The Nutcracker today (Friday, January 3) and Swan Lake tomorrow at Buxton Opera House. There will be two performances of each ballet, starting at 2.30pm and 7pm.

The Nutcracker is the most famous of fantasy ballets for all the family. Snowflakes fall outside and the warm glow of the open fire sends flickering shadows across the boughs of the Christmas tree and all the presents beneath. When midnight strikes the audience is swept away to a fairy-tale world where nothing is quite as it seems, toy dolls spring to life, the Mouse King and his mouse army battle with the Nutcracker Prince and there’s a journey through the Land of Snow to an enchanted place where the magic really begins…

Swan Lake, the greatest romantic ballet of all time is brought to life by Tchaikovsky’s haunting and unforgettable score. From the impressive splendour of the palace ballroom to the moonlit lake where swans glide in perfect formation, this compelling tale of tragic romance has it all. From Odile, the temptress in black tutu who seduces the Prince by spinning with captivating precision, to the spellbound purity of the swan queen, Odette, as she flutters with emotional intensity, the dual role of Odette/Odile is one of ballet’s most unmissable technical challenges.

The soloists and corps de ballet will delight audiences with their breath-taking physical ability and beautiful costumes as each storyline unfolds to the live accompaniment of the orchestra.

Traditional and digital worlds will be merged with imaginative staging set against an ever-changing colourful backdrop with magical special effects.

Tickets to see the performances in Buxton cost from £35. Call 01298 72190 or go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk