EastEnders actor John Partridge stars in thriller touring to Derbyshire

Stage and television star John Partridge heads a new cast for the autumn tour of The Case of the Frightened Lady which is heading to Derbyshire next week.

The production by The Classic Thriller Company will be staged at Derby Theatre from September 17-22. It transfers to Buxton Opera House from October 22 to 27. John is best known to TV audiences as the suave and charismatic Christian Clarke in EastEnders. He has starred in major West End musicals such as Cats, Starlight Express, Chicago and in Bill Kenwright’s production of La Cage Aux Folles. John will star in the BBC series of Celebrity MasterChef this autumn. In The Case of the Frightened Lady, John plays an inspector who is called to investigate a ruthless murder at a grand ancestral home. The stellar cast includes Deborah Grant, who has starred in Not Going Out and Bergerac; Robert Duncan, best known for Drop The Dead Donkey; Phillip Lowrie, who starred in Coronation Street as Dennis Tanner; Matt Lacey, who is currently in the BBC sitcom Cuckoo; Scarlett Archer, best known for playing Nell Fairfax in Emmerdale; and Matt Barber who starred as Atticus Aldridge in Downton Abbey.

Tickets for Derby are priced from £18.30 to £32.50, call 01332 593939 or go to www.derbytheatre.co.uk; Buxton tickets are priced from £22 to £32, call 01298 72190 or go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk