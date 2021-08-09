Lucy Ward’s celebratory concert in Derbyshire marks 10th anniversary of first album

Lucy Ward will play in Derby Market Place on August 13, 2021.

Lucy will perform live at Derby Market Place on August 13, 2021, when she will play all the music from her critically acclaimed first long-player, Adelphi Has To Fly.

The album earned Lucy two BBC Folk Award nominations and won her the prestigious Horizon Award for best new artist.

Adelphi Has To Fly includes the star’s own compositions, such as Alice in the Bacon Box which is based on the 20th century story of a Long Eaton hermit, Alice Grace, who lived in a box previously used to store meat after being evicted from her cottage.

The concert will also include a handful of numbers from the singer’s stellar back catalogue.

Multi-instrumentalist Stephen McLachlan, long-term collaborator and producer of Lucy’s latest musical creations, will join her on stage.