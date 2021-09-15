Johnny Cash Roadshow brings hits Walk The Line and Ring of Fire to Buxton Opera House

Clive John stars as the Man in Black in this tribute show which rolls into Buxton Opera House on September 17, 2021, at 7.30pm.

Capturing the essence of Cast with style and confidence, Clive’s deep, distinctive vocals are spot on in such songs as Get Rhythm, Orange Blossom Special and Boy Named Sue.

Meghan Thomas takes on the role of Johnny’s iconic wife June Carter in a presentation featuring charismatic duets Don’t You Think It’s Come Our Time and Jackson.

The singers will be accompanied by Martin Bentley (bass), Nick Davis (guitars) and Darren Bazzoni (drums) and on selected shows Louise Masters and Amanda Stone as The Carter Sisters.

Tickets are priced from £20.50. Go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk.