Arsenic and Old Lace launches Chesterfield Pomegranate’s 70th anniversary rep season

This week sees the launch of a repertory season to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Pomegranate Theatre in Chesterfield.

Seven plays will be presented from January 22 to March 16 by Tabs Productions and Rumpus Theatre Company. Karen Henson and John Goodrum who run the respective companies will direct and perform in the plays.

Comedy thriller Arsenic and Old Lace gets the season underway tomorrow (Tuesday) and runs at the Pomegranate until Saturday, January 26. A phenomenal hit both on Broadway and the West End, the play was adapted into a much-loved film directed by Frank Capra and starring Cary Grant.

Other offerings during the season are Billy Liar (January 29 to February 2), The Killing of Sister George (February 5-9), How The Other Half Loves (February 12-16), An Evening with Gary Lineker (February 26-March 2), Anybody for Murder (March 5-9), Dont’t Dress for Dinner (March 12-16).

Tickets £22 (adult), £21 (concessions), £18 (child). Call 01246 345222 or go to https://www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

