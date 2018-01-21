Acclaimed guitarist Josh Smith plays Derbyshire on first UK tour

One of the world’s most exciting and dynamic guitarists is coming to the UK for the first time.

Los Angeles based guitarist Josh Smith has worked with some of the industries biggest names, from Mick Jagger, Ricky Fante, Raphael Saadiq and Joe Bonamassa.

He is playing at The Flowerpot, Derby, on February 1.

He continues to carve a successful solo career and with his latest album “Over Your Head”, with special guests Joe Bonamassa, Charlie Musselwhite and Kirk Fletcher

Joe Bonamassa said: ““Josh is one of my favourite musicians on the planet. His musical depth and guitar playing transcend the boundaries of the blues genre into a genre of his own. I am proud to always share a stage with him and even prouder to call him my friend.”

Ariel Posen will be the support act. An internationally acclaimed guitarist, he has spent the last few years touring around the world and recording with JUNO award winning, The Bros. Landreth.

Admission £12. Advance tickets from the venue or go to www.rawpromo.co.uk