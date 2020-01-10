Retiring Daryn Smit appointed Derbyshire's new head of talent pathway

Daryn Smit has been appointed Derbyshire’s new head of talent pathway, with the aim of enhancing the number of local home-grown players progressing into the first team.

The 35-year-old will oversee players developing within the Cricket Derbyshire Academy, in partnership with The University of Derby, working closely with the Derbyshire Cricket Board and local clubs.

Smit will now transition into his off-field role, bringing his 16-year playing career to an end after making his last appearance for the club at Finals Day.

He already has experience working with developing players, having captained the club’s Second XI side which saw Fynn Hudson-Prentice break through in 2019.

He will now be tasked with increasing the number of academy graduates playing professional cricket for Derbyshire and, potentially, England.

Head of cricket Dave Houghton said: “Daryn is a tremendous young coach and he has shown great leadership qualities throughout his work with the Second XI.

“With this appointment, there will be more emphasis on the academy and the long-term goal of developing local players to play professional cricket for Derbyshire.”

Smit added: “My goal was always to go into coaching and this is a brilliant opportunity for me, at this stage in my career. To finish playing now to take this role is a small sacrifice to make.

“I have had a long and enjoyable playing career, the club have been brilliant to me, so this is a chance for me to give back to them and the youngsters that are coming through our pathway.”