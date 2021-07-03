Derbyshire duo sign new deals

Michael Cohen has signed a new Derbyshire deal. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Thomson, 27, will remain on-loan from Warwickshire until his new contract commences at the end of this season. The off-spinner, who also offers powerful lower-order striking, has featured in five Vitality Blast fixtures.

Left-arm quick, Cohen, has been a regular member of the red ball attack since 2020, claiming his first five-wicket haul for Derbyshire last month against Warwickshire.

The 22-year-old has also taken nine wickets in 12 Vitality Blast matches.

Head of Cricket, Dave Houghton, said: “Mikey has shown real promise during his time with us so far, and we’re looking forward to seeing him develop further over the next year.

“We signed Alex on-loan with the view of looking at him for a future move. He’s impressed us, not only with his quality, but how well he’s settled into the dressing room, and I’m really pleased to welcome him permanently.

“We’re trying to get a head start on our recruitment for next season, and these moves represent a forward step in our plans.”

Thomson added: “I’ve loved my spell with Derbyshire, so it’s really exciting to make the move permanent. A two-year deal is a big responsibility, and I’m so thankful for the belief that Derbyshire have in me.”