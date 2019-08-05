Sunderland seek to replace Bryan Oviedo while Everton striker attracts EFL quartet

Here are the latest rumours doing the rounds in Sky Bet Leagues One and Two on Monday, August 5

Sunderland manager Jack Ross will continue his efforts to land a left-sided player this week following Bryan Oviedo's departure. (Sunderland Echo)

Portsmouth are rivalling Championship trio Blackburn Rovers, Brentford and Wigan Athletic for Everton forward Anthony Evans. (Portsmouth News)

Middlesbrough have moved to sign Peterborough United striker Ivan Toney, who is also attracting interest from Barnsley. (TEAMTalk)

Posh director of football Barry Fry has confirmed Coventry City are one of three League One clubs trying to sign Matt Godden. (Peterborough Telegraph)

Bolton Wanderers manager Phil Parkinson says he has had assurances from Football Ventures that a deal to buy the club will be completed swiftly. (Bolton News)

Swindon Town are keeping tabs on Motherwell goalkeeper Trevor Carson. He is reportedly keen on a return to England. (The Sun)

Doncaster Rovers manager Darren Moore spent the weekend trying to finalise deals for new strikers following the departure of John Marquis. (Doncaster Free Press)

Oxford United manager Karl Robinson is hopeful he can bring a striker in before the weekend with Jamie Mackie left as the club's only recognised forward. (Oxford Mail)