FA Cup cash a ‘massive’ boost says Alfreton boss as Reds learn next opponents

Alfreton’s FA Cup progress will help to improve the squad, much to the delight of manager Billy Heath.

His side overcame Mickleover Sports at the weekend to book a fourth qualifying round spot at home to either Coalville Town or St Neots Town.

A victory in that tie, on the weekend of 20th October, would boost the Reds’ coffers by another £25,000 – adding to the thousands they’ve already earned.

Heath was, mostly, a happy man after the 2-1 derby cup victory on Saturday.

“Happy in patches – first half was decent – happy to be two up, overall happy that we got through, which is the main thing,” he said.

“We know we’ve got to do better in some areas but we’ve got to be pleased with that.

The financial rewards of the knockout competition have always been vital for many non-league clubs, but this season even more so.

Beating Mickleover handed the Reds £15,000 on top of the £9,000 they had already earned.

Heath said: “The FA Cup is massive to clubs this season because the FA have doubled the prize money, so it goes into the coffers and will help improve the squad, so that can only be a massive plus.”

Cup glory aside, it hasn’t been an easy period of late for Alfreton, without a win inthree National League North games, and Heath wants a return to form in that competition this weekend at Altrincham.

“For the first time in a while l’m enjoying a Saturday at five o’clock because we’ve won,” said Heath.

“We’re still a fledgling team coming together, we went on a great run early on, found ourselves in a great position in the league, but last three games we’ve lost by the odd goal, nothing in it.”

“We know it’s fine margins, so next week we’ve got to get back on the winning trail in the league.

“We want to be in and around the play-offs. Hopefully, this time next week we’ll be sat back in the play-offs.”