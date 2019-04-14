Derby County 4 Bolton Wanderers 0 - match gallery
Craig Bryson and a Mason Mount hat-trick boosted Derby County's play-off hopes with a 4-0 win over Bolton Wanderers.
Take a look at our match gallery and enjoy the best of the action.
Match action from Derby County's 4-0 win over Bolton. Pics by Jez Tighe.
jpimediaresell
Match action from Derby County's 4-0 win over Bolton. Pics by Jez Tighe.
jpimediaresell
Match action from Derby County's 4-0 win over Bolton. Pics by Jez Tighe.
jpimediaresell
Match action from Derby County's 4-0 win over Bolton. Pics by Jez Tighe.
jpimediaresell
View more