Boss Billy Heath angry as poor defending sees Alfreton Town beaten by FC United

Alfreton Town slipped to their tenth home defeat of the season when FC United of Manchester kept their slim survival hopes alive with an odd goal in five victory in the Reds' penultimate home game in the National League North.

A frenetic first half saw both sides score twice, FC taking a tenth minute lead through Louis Myers with a firm header from a corner after Sam Ramsbottom had turned Michael Donoghue's shot around the post.

That advantage could have been doubled five minutes later when Tom Peers smashed a free-kick against the bar and Zehn Mohammed followed up against the upright.

Alfreton equalised with 29 minutes on the clock following a long James Clifton throw, Richard Peniket heading home after a flick-on amongst a crowded box.

United regained the lead seven minutes later when Jack Banister's low drive was parried by Ramsbottom, only for Kurt Willoughby to slot home the loose ball from a tight angle.

Just one minute prior to the break the Reds were level once more through Tom Allan, who was free at the back post to prod home following confusion from a Jordan Sinnott corner.

Few chances were created by either side in a benign second half, bar FC's winner on 78 minutes following a determined spell of play by the visitors, Willoughby [twice] and Peers denied by desperate blocks virtually on the line before Sam Baird headed home after another Willoughby shot had been thwarted from the ensuing corner.

Manager Billy Heath said- "Once again all the goals are so avoidable - two free headers from corners - that's the most frustrating thing - l thought the players put a shift in - l thought they worked hard in difficult conditions for both teams - but we're just giving goals away too easily at the minute - you're giving yourself a mountain to climb every time."

"We haven't won enough games here this season - it's difficult because l'm so disappointed at how we've given three goals away today because they're so avoidable in all aspects - but just lately, whatever formation we play in, we just seem to concede goals."

Telford will be difficult on Monday because of the injuries we've got - we're literally down to nothing now - the squad's decimated.

"We've nearly got as many players in the stand now - two games in three days and three games in five days, playing Saturday, Monday, Wednesday is difficult - we'll have to patch it up as best we can, fill gaps, put people in areas they probably don't want to go and try to get something against Telford.

"Once again we had to change the side again today through injury problems - probably have to change it all again by Monday - we haven't got the players - Danny Clarke won't be fit for Monday - he's definitely out - there's none of the injured players able to come back before the end of the season - we're not in a fantastic place all over,

"lt's ridiculous that we have to play Saturday, Monday Wednesday with the Derbyshire Senior Cup final [against Mickleover Sports at Pride Park] just two days after Telford - but the powers that be have decided to play this game on the Wednesday, but they're not really interested in football are they?"