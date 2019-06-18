Betting suspended on Frank Lampard becoming next Chelsea manager

Frank Lampard’s prospects of becoming the new manager at Chelsea look to be stronger than ever after betting was suspended on him making the step up to Premier League management in the Stamford Bridge hotseat.

The former England midfielder, who guided Derby County to the Championship play-off final in his first season in charge at Pride Park, is widely believed to be the Blues’ first choice as manager following confirmation of Maurizio Sarri’s exit to take over at Juventus at the weekend.

Lampard was already a red hot 1/16 favourite for the job at the weekend but closed into 1/25 as reports emerged that he was set for talks with his former club where he won three Premier League titles.

BoyleSports then pulled the next Chelsea manager market on Tuesday after bets continued to pile in on Lampard being Roman Abramovich’s latest appointment after his last recruit lasted only one season before returning to his native Italy from West London.

Former Juventus boss Max Allegri was a 10/1 second favourite but looked an unlikely appointment after suggesting he would take a one-year break from the game, while a third stint in the Chelsea dugout for Jose Mourinho was a 16/1 shot.

Lawrence Lyons, Spokesperson for BoyleSports commented: “We had already cut Lampard into 1/25 but even at mega odds-on prices we were still seeing sizeable bets on him, so there is plenty of confidence around that this is virtually a done deal.”