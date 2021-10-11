First News: Young UK Climate Challenge

Tackling climate change

First News is a 28-page weekly newspaper for young people delivered into homes across the UK every Friday. Find out more and try for free at firstnews.co.uk/1free

Young UK The Climate Challenge

Your voice can be heard at a big climate conference for world leaders in November.

They will be gathering in Glasgow for COP26.

But, before UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson heads to the conference, he wants to hear questions and solutions for the climate challenge from young people.

And you could be asked to come to Downing Street in London later this month to have your say in person.

What would you ask the UK Government about how it is going to solve the climate crisis? Or do you want to put forward your ideas for solutions?

They are listening…

Send written or video questions (filmed on a phone) to first.news/younguk. And you can tell world leaders what action you would take to help the planet. We’ll be printing some of your ideas in this paper during COP26.

YOUR NEWS

Young people! Send us your news and photos to [email protected] and have your story published on this page and, perhaps, in First News too.

FUN RUNNING

Fun running with Isaac

By Isaac

I ran 30km over six days for Bournemouth Food Bank.

I got the idea from reading First News and seeing all the sports that people were doing over the summer.

To start with I wanted to try to do the Tour de France, but decided it was way too long! Then I thought I could run 30km over six weeks, but my dad said that wouldn’t be as much of a challenge!

I decided to run 30km over six days instead, and that’s what I’ve done!

I wanted to raise money for Bournemouth Food Bank because I know lots of people have found things very hard during the pandemic, and the food bank has stopped people being hungry.

Also, my grandad volunteers for a food bank in Wiltshire and knows what it’s like to be giving out meals.

I raised over £355. Not bad for someone who doesn’t like PE!

DIARY DATES

ONE WORLD WEEK

17-24 OCTOBER

A week dedicated to raising awareness of global issues such as poverty, climate change and inequality. This year’s focus is on encouraging people to act now to protect the world for future generations.

NATIONAL ADOPTION WEEK

18-23 OCTOBER

Holding Hands (photo: Getty Images)

In the UK, there are almost 3,000 children in need of an adoptive family. This week shines a spotlight

on the young people waiting for their “forever home” and explores the adoption process.

BCTGA CHRISTMAS TREE COMPETITION

20 OCTOBER

The British Christmas Tree Growers Association Christmas Tree Competition aims to find the UK’s best Christmas tree. The overall winner gets to supply the tree for 10 Downing Street in December.

QUICK NEWS

Queen Elizabeth II presents the baton to British Paralympic athlete Kadeena Cox (photo: WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The Queen helped to launch the baton relay for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. Paralympic athlete Kadeena Cox carried it on its first leg in London.

Russian actor Yulia Peresild and director Klim Shipenko are shooting the first ever movie in space! The Challenge is set aboard the International Space Station.

Feather Star on Coral Reef (photo: Getty Images)

A study looking at the health of the world’s coral reefs has found that between 2009 and 2018 around 11,700km2 (14%) of the world’s coral was lost.

WEEKLY PUZZLE – Word Wheel