Daily reported cases of Covid in UK drops for fifth day in a row for first time since February

The number of new cases of Covid reported each day in the UK has fallen for the fifth day in a row, new figures show.

A total of 29,173 cases were reported by the government on July 25, down from the 48,161 recorded a week ago on July 18.

It was the fifth day in a row that the number of daily reported cases has dropped, with average daily cases down 15% week on week.

The last time cases fell for five consecutive days was between February 5 and 9.

It is too soon for the data to show any impact from the ending of legal restrictions in England last Monday (July 19) due to the time lag between people becoming infected and getting tested.

Some restrictions remain in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, including limits on indoor gatherings and wearing face coverings in certain areas.

Of the 315 local areas in England, 270 (86%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, 43 (14%) have seen a fall, and two remain unchanged.

Redcar & Cleveland continues to have the highest rate, with 1,785 new cases in the seven days to July 21, the equivalent of 1,301.5 per 100,000 people. This is up from 1,268,7 in the seven days to July 14.

Middlesbrough has the second highest rate, up from 1,178.2 to 1,194.5, with 1,684 new cases while Stockton-on-Tees has the third highest rate, up from 944.5 to 1,081.3, with 2,134 new cases.

Government figures show that a further 28 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid as of Sunday, bringing the UK total to 129,158.

Figures also show that up to July 24 some 46,563,452 first doses of the Covid vaccine had been administered in the UK, with 37,160,659 second doses.

The figures, for the seven days to July 21, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

Data between July 22-25 was excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.