What will the weather be like today?

Here is the weather forecast for East Midlands on Tuesday, August 14.

According to the Met Office, most places will be dry with some bright or sunny spells, and feeling rather warm by the afternoon. It will be cloudier across the Peak District and this may thicken enough to give some light rain later in the day. Winds westerly, mainly light. Maximum temperature 23 °C.

Tonight will be rather cloudy with a few clear spells developing at times overnight. Some patchy light rain or drizzle may affect the Derbyshire hills. Winds southwesterly freshening a little. Minimum temperature 14 °C.