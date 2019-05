Today will be cloudy with some sunny spells.

Temperatures will reach a maximum of 19 °C and a minimum of 5 °C.

A Met Office spokesman said: "Today will be bright, but sometimes cloudy with limited sunny spells at first and the chance of a light shower in the north.

"Cloud then breaking through the morning and into the afternoon, with periods of sometimes hazy sunshine developing."

Tonight will be dry and chilly.