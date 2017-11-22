WEATHER ALERT: Region set to be battered by ‘strong winds’ as warning extended

The Met Office has urged residents to take care after extending a weather warning for strong winds in the East Midlands.

The warning came into play yesterday afternoon and is set to stay in place until tomorrow morning (Thursday, November 23).

The Met Office has warned that some delays to road and rail transport are likely whilse o”utbreaks of rain, occasionally heavy” will add to the difficult travel conditions.

