There will be a frosty start across Nottinghamshire and Derbsyshire today.

Frosty inland at first, otherwise dry with long sunny spells, before becoming cloudier through the afternoon and evening.

Feeling cold in the easterly winds, these becoming noticeably strong near the coast.

Wrap up warm as maximum temperature are expected to be 4 °C.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and some areas may see light rain developing.