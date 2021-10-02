Precautionary work is being carried out at Shipley Lake, near Heanor after inspections by Derbyshire County Council showed damage around one metre below the water line.

The Nutbrook trail path and Nutbrook café in Shipley County Park are temporarily closed. The repairs are being made as downpours are forecasted for Saturday (October 2).

Derbyshire constabulary and Derbyshire Fire and Rescue are supporting the work and continual monitoring of the dam and water levels is underway with partners from the Local Resilience Forum.

Shipley Lake near the Nutbrook cafe and trail

A Derbyshire County Council spokesperson said “With the heavy rain expected over the weekend and the damage that has been discovered in the Shipley lake dam we have decided to lower the water level and close the nearby path temporarily.