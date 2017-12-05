WATCH: Moment two Derbyshire residents win £30,000 each with People's Postcode Lottery

Two lucky Derbyshire residents got a welcome surprise at the weekend, after learning they had won £30,000 each with the People's Postcode Lottery.

The postcode DE4 5NT in Whatstandwell was drawn as the winner of the People's Postcode Lottery's Street Prize on Saturday, landing Alan Freeman, 83, and Brian Phillips, 61, the prize money.

Alan was joined by his partner Dorothy Parmer when he found out how much he’d won, and they knew exactly what the money would be going on.

He said: “That’ll be half a dozen cruises! We went on our first cruise because Dorothy doesn’t like the very cold winters so we went away for six weeks, and then we did another one last summer. I didn’t think we’d go again but I’m sure we will now we’ve won this.”

Brian was unable to be at home when the People’s Postcode Lottery team visited, but his partner Mary Clarke was more than happy to receive the cheque on his behalf.

She said: “We’ve never won anything before so I just can’t believe it. I think it’ll take a while for it to sink in – and then we’ll need to have a think about what to spend it on.”

People’s Postcode Lottery Ambassador, Danyl Johnson, who delivered the good news, said: “Congratulations to our lucky winners in Whatstandwell! It has been fantastic to meet them and I hope they enjoy spending their money.”