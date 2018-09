Today will be warm and sunny with temperatures reaching highs of 22C.

However this morning will be breezy for most with the odd spot of rain.

A Met Office spokesman said: "Some brighter conditions will develop later, it will be dry and feeling warm with sunshine and lighter winds."

Tonight it will be a dry and mostly clear night with light winds but a risk of isolated mist or fog patch developing towards dawn.