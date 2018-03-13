Vile Derbyshire rapist fails in bid to cut 22-year jail term

A vile Ripley rapist has tried to convince top judges that his ‘draconian’ 22-year jail term should be slashed.

John Richard Worsley, of Victory Avenue, was caged at Derby Crown Court on August 4 last year.

The 72-year-old was convicted of 12 crimes, including indecent assault, indecency with a child and rape.

His ‘vulnerable’ victim was as young as six when Worsley preyed on her, Mrs Justice Lang told London’s Appeal Court today.

He threatened her with violence if she reported what he had done.

And she remains ‘damaged and traumatised’ by what happened to her, said the judge.

Lawyers for Worsley argued that his ‘very draconian sentence’ was over the top.

Pointing to Worsley’s age, they said he had no previous convictions and his crimes were committed a long time ago.

But Mrs Justice Lang said the judge who originally jailed Worsley ‘took fully into account his age and medical condition’.

The judge had also “recognised that prison would be a difficult experience for him’.

Sitting with two other appeal judges, she concluded: “The total sentence was neither wrong in principle, nor manifestly excessive.

“His appeal against the total sentence of 22 years must be dismissed.”