This video shows the start of grape picking at a Derbyshire vineyard.

It was filmed at Amber Valley Wines in Wessington by Rod Kirkpatrick of F Stop Press.

Photo - Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press

Managing Director of Amber Valley Wines, Barry Lewis, said: "The hot summer means that yields from the vineyard are expected to be three times better than normal, reflecting a UK-wide harvest that is likely to be the best since the second world war”.