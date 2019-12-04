Two people die in house fire in a Derbyshire village

Two people have died in a house fire in a Derbyshire village

Derbyshire Fire Srvices have confirmed a male and female were found dead at the scene of a blaze on Andrews Drive Langley Mill yesterday (Tuesday December 3).

A fire services spokesman said: “At 11:45 hours on Tuesday 3 December 2019, Derbyshire police were called to a flat on Andrews Drive, Langley Mill and requested fire and rescue assistance at the property.

“Derbyshire Constabulary received a call from a member of the public who thought it looked like there had been a fire at the property.

“Upon entry, police officers discovered that there had been a fire and also discovered the bodies of one adult male and one adult female.

Group Manager Lee Smith said: “This is a tragic accident that has sadly led to the death of two people and our thoughts and sympathy go to the family and friends of the deceased at this distressing time.

“The fire service responded to the incident following a police request to attend as they had discovered that there had been a fire in the living room and smoke damage throughout the rest of the property.”

The fire was already out when the police entered the property.

A joint police and fire investigation has concluded that the most probable cause of the fire was accidental due to smoking materials.

The man and woman have yet to be formally identified. Police officers are now preparing a file for the coroner.

No further information is available.