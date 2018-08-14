Tributes to Ironville veteran

Tributes have been paid to a 39-year-old veteran whose body was found in an Ironville park.

Jonny Cole was reported missing from his home in the village last week – sparking a huge response from the community to find him.

A post from his partner appealing for help to find Jonny – who reportedly suffered from PTSD and anxiety – was also shared over 370 times on Wednesday, August 8.

Sadly, a body was found in Codnor Park on Thursday (August 9) morning. Derbyshire police confirmed that the body was that of Mr Cole.

A spokesman for the force said: “Officers do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances.”

Since the tragic news emerged, tributes have been paid to the Army veteran.

A spokesman for the Worcestershire and Sherwood Foresters Regiment (29th/45th) said: “Rest in peace Jonny Cole, see you at the final rendezvous.”

Kirsty Smith said: “Thinking of all his family at this sad time.”

Andrew Newton said: “Rip Jonny Cole let’s hope you’ve found peace.”

Dawn Locking said: “RIP stand easy hope you are now at peace. My thoughts to his family.”

Louise Walker said: “Thoughts are with the family RIP young man.”

A Just Giving page has been set up to raise funds for his girlfriend, with the total currently standing at £700.

To make a donation, visit https://bit.ly/2MsCaxm.