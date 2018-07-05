Tributes paid to much-loved Derbyshire man after tragic river death

Loving tributes have been paid to a man who tragically died after being pulled from the River Derwent on Saturday.

At about 6.45pm, police were called to the Alvaston Canal Path near Raynesway due to concerns for a man's safety.

Swift water rescue teams from Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Services located him and lifted him from the water.

He was later pronounced dead in hospital.

He has now been named as Malcolm Wyre, 24, from Derby.

Paying tribute to him, Malcom’s sister, Kerry, said: “My family and I are devastated to announce the tragic death of my little brother, Malcolm, who had his whole life ahead of him.

“Our loss still hasn’t sunk in and is a reminder to us all to cherish what we have in our lives as tomorrow is not promised.

“Malcolm was loved by many and our thoughts are with everybody that knew him.”

Inspector Greg Hunt added: “This was a deeply unfortunate sequence of events that led to the death of a young man.

“I would urge the public not to speculate or make judgements and assumptions regarding how this tragic accident came about, as these assumptions are often wrong and can be upsetting for family and friends.”