Avoid the traffic - here are the planned roadworks that could affect your journey from May 21

Works could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

Lane closure at A61 Dronfield Bypass, Chesterfield, due to widening of cycleway, by Derbyshire County Council. Delays likely until May 31, 2019.

1. A61 Dronfield Bypass, Chesterfield

Lane closure at Chesterfield Road, Pleasley, to Chesterfield Road North, due to replacement of cables and street lighting, by Derbyshire County Council. Delays possible until June 28, 2019.

2. Chesterfield Road, Pleasley

Traffic control (two-way signals) on A6075 Mansfield Road, Edwinstowe, due to works being carried out by Cadent. Delays likely until May 23, 2019.

3. A6075 Mansfield Road, Edwinstowe

Road closure at A615 Causeway Lane, Matlock, to facilitate carriageway resurfacing works, by Derbyshire County Council. In place until 4am on May 25, 2019.

4. A615 Causeway Lane, Matlock

