Avoid the traffic - here are the planned roadworks that could affect your journey from May 21
Works could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.
For latest updates and live information keep checking our Facebook page. Photos are for illustration purposes and do not denote exact location of roadworks.
1. A61 Dronfield Bypass, Chesterfield
Lane closure at A61 Dronfield Bypass, Chesterfield, due to widening of cycleway, by Derbyshire County Council. Delays likely until May 31, 2019.
Google Street View
other
2. Chesterfield Road, Pleasley
Lane closure at Chesterfield Road, Pleasley, to Chesterfield Road North, due to replacement of cables and street lighting, by Derbyshire County Council. Delays possible until June 28, 2019.
Google Street View
other
3. A6075 Mansfield Road, Edwinstowe
Traffic control (two-way signals) on A6075 Mansfield Road, Edwinstowe, due to works being carried out by Cadent. Delays likely until May 23, 2019.
Google Street View
other
4. A615 Causeway Lane, Matlock
Road closure at A615 Causeway Lane, Matlock, to facilitate carriageway resurfacing works, by Derbyshire County Council. In place until 4am on May 25, 2019.
Google Street View
other
View more