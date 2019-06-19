Check out the traffic and travel where you are.

Avoid the traffic - here are the planned roadworks that could affect your journey from June 19

Works could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

For latest updates and live information keep checking our Facebook page. Photos are for illustration purposes and do not denote exact location of roadworks.

Traffic control (two-way signals) at A6 Buxton Road, Bakewell, due to footway repave, by Derbyshire County Council. Delays likely until July 12, 2019.

1. A6 Buxton Road, Bakewell

Traffic control (two-way signals) at A6 Buxton Road, Bakewell, due to footway repave, by Derbyshire County Council. Delays likely until July 12, 2019.
Google Street View
other
Buy a Photo
Some carriageway incursion at B6045, A60 Carlton Road, Worksop, due to works by BT. Delays possible until June 25, 2019.

2. B6045, A60 Carlton Road, Worksop

Some carriageway incursion at B6045, A60 Carlton Road, Worksop, due to works by BT. Delays possible until June 25, 2019.
Google Street View
other
Buy a Photo
Traffic control (multi-way signals) at A619 Worksop Road, Clowne, due to new site entrance, by Derbyshire County Council. Delays likely until July 28, 2019.

3. A619 Worksop Road, Clowne

Traffic control (multi-way signals) at A619 Worksop Road, Clowne, due to new site entrance, by Derbyshire County Council. Delays likely until July 28, 2019.
Google Street view
other
Buy a Photo
Traffic control (two-way signals) at B6012 Chatsworth Road, Edensor, Derbyshire, at Calton Lees and Cavendish Hall to replace two cattle grids, by Derbyshire County Council. Delays likely until June 28, 2019.

4. B6012 Chatsworth Road, Derbyshire

Traffic control (two-way signals) at B6012 Chatsworth Road, Edensor, Derbyshire, at Calton Lees and Cavendish Hall to replace two cattle grids, by Derbyshire County Council. Delays likely until June 28, 2019.
Google Street View
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2