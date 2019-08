For latest updates and live information keep checking our Facebook page. Photos are for illustration purposes and do not denote exact location of roadworks.

1. A61 Chesterfield Road, Alfreton Lane closure on A61 Chesterfield Road, Alfreton, from the junction with Alfreton Road, due to cable fault repair, by Western Power Distribution. Delays likely until August 15, 2019. Google Street View other Buy a Photo

2. B6019 Alfreton Road, South Normanton Traffic control (multi-way signals) on B6019 Alfreton Road, South Normanton due to works at site entrance of Avant Homes, by Derbyshire County Council. Delays likely until August 23, 2019. Google Street View other Buy a Photo

3. Cromford Road, Ripley Some carriageway incursion at B6441, B6374 Cromford Road, Ripley, opposite market place, to repair or replace link box lid, by Western Power Distribution. Delays possible until August 13, 2019. Google Street View other Buy a Photo

4. Mill Road, Cromford Traffic control (two-way signals) on Mill Road, Cromford, to install temporary traffic lights on Cromford Bridge, by Derbyshire County Council. Delays likely until September 6, 2019. Google Street View other Buy a Photo

View more