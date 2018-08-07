Thug attacked naked man after he found him in bed with his ex-partner

A thug attacked a man after he found him in bed with his ex-partner and forced him to run into the street naked.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard how Sam Pears, 25, of Tranmere Avenue, Clay Cross, had visited his ex’s home with their child and discovered his ex in bed with another man before he attacked him.

Pictured is Sam Pears, 25, of Tranmere Avenue, Clay Cross, who has been jailed for 26 weeks after admitting two assaults and damaging a car.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “There was a party at the property and two males had stayed over. There was banging at the door the following morning.”

Pears had a key and came into the property and saw his ex in bed with another man, according to Mrs Allsop, and repeatedly punched him to the face.

Mrs Allsop added that the man was naked and ran from the room and was struck again to the face by Pears and he ran naked from the address while bleeding heavily and flagged down a passing motor vehicle.

The other male in the property took clothes out for his friend but Pears ran after the other male’s car and kicked its wing mirror and caused damage.

Mrs Allsop said that Pears was also described as spitting at his ex in the face twice during the incident on April 8.

Pears told police he had been returning the couple’s daughter and he saw his ex in bed with another male and he had dragged the male out and punched him several times.

He also admitted spitting at his ex and he felt disgusted but was angry about what he had seen.

Pears pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm after punching the man and admitted assault by beating regarding the spitting incident at The Square, Danesmoor, Chesterfield.

He also admitted damaging a Seat Leon car to the value of £70 during the incident.

Defence solicitor Julia Jackson said Pears had phoned the mother of their daughter but her phone had been turned off which is why he visited the property.

She added: “He went into the address and sees there was clearly a party with drink everywhere and he found his partner in bed with this male and he simply lost his temper.

“It was a stupid thing to do. It was just a case of him losing his temper. He could do with assistance in managing his anger.”

Magistrates sentenced Pears to 26 weeks of custody and he was ordered to pay £320 compensation.