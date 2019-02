Here is the weather forecast for today (Tuesday, February 19).

Mostly dry with sunny spells this morning, perhaps with some isolated showers at first.

Dry this afternoon but with cloud gradually increasing from the west, this ahead of patchy rain spreading in this evening. Light west or southwesterly winds. Maximum temperature 11 °C.

Cloudy with outbreaks of rain on and off through the course of the night. Strengthening southwesterly winds and fairly mild. Minimum temperature 6 °C.