Sunny spells set for later today

There will be a cloudy start to today's weather but later today the clouds will break and there will be sunny spells.

The Met Office has said there will be a maximum temperature of 22 °C today.

A Met Office spokesman said: "A cloudy but generally dry start to the day, and with cloud thinning and breaking to give sunny spells by afternoon. Windy, with gales for a time across the Derbyshire hills.

"After a dry start with some clear spells, some showery rain will spread east into the region overnight, but most parts should be dry again by Wednesday morning. Minimum temperature 14 °C."