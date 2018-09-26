Smiling prisoner with distinctive tattoo escapes from a Derbyshire prison

A 27-year-old man with a distinctive tattoo has escaped for a Derbyshire prison.
On Tuesday, September 25 Grant Walker absconded from HMP Sudbury where he was serving a sentence of eight years and eight months for conspiracy to commit robbery.
He is described as white, 6ft 1ins tall, of medium build with short brown hair.
He has a distinctive tattoo featuring the name of a male on his upper right arm.
Walker has links to Derby, Dudley and West Bromwich.
A police spokesman said: "If you have any information which may help us locate him, please get in touch using one of the following non-emergency contact methods."
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.
Phone – call 101.