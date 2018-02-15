Shotgun stolen during burglary at Heanor house

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a shotgun was stolen from a house in Heanor.

The burglary happened at a home on Bestwick Avenue, sometime between 9pm on Saturday, February 10 and 7am on Sunday, February 11.

During the burglary an Aya 12 bore side by side shotgun (pictured) was stolen, as well as a wallet and Samsung mobile phone.

PC James Shaw said: “We’re very keen to speak to anyone who has seen this shotgun or been offered it for sale. The gun, which is the property of a licensed shotgun holder, is stamped with a six digit serial number ending in 198.

“We’d also like to hear from anyone who might have seen or heard something in the Bestwick Avenue area overnight between February 10 and 11.

“If you have any information at all about this incident, please call me on 101 quoting reference number 18000067060.”

Alternatively, you can send PC Shaw a message online by visiting the 'Contact Us' section of the police website at: www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.