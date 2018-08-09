Shop manager told how accused murderer Jade Grant came to him for help

A shop manager told a court how accused murderer Jade Grant came into his newsagent’s for help after she had allegedly stabbed a man to death.

Derby Crown Court heard today, Thursday, August 9, how Jade Grant, 26, of Chiltern Close, Loundsley Green, Chesterfield, allegedly stabbed 32-year-old Leon Pirdue to death with a steak knife in her kitchen after a party.

Pictured is Chiltern Close, at Loundsley Green, Chesterfield.

The defendant had returned home with friends for a party, and according to the court, the two began arguing in the early hours of September 17, last year, after Mr Pirdue had accused her of spreading rumours about him cheating on his girlfriend.

Judge Nirmal Shant QC said, during her summing-up of the on-going trial, that newsagent Steve Monk, who runs a nearby McColl’s shop, had seen Jade Grant come into his shop looking for help shortly after the alleged murder.

She said: “He thinks it was about 7.05am. He saw Jade Grant coming into the shop with one sock on and no shoes and she had an iphone and he saw blood on her right hand.”

Mr Monk said he could tell she was in a bit of a state, according to Judge Shant, and he could see she had been crying and he recalled that she said, “Steve, I need your help”, and something along the lines of, “I have injured someone, I think he is dead”.

Mr Monk said he had called the police and handed the phone to Miss Grant and he said the defendant was hysterical and she had asked for an ambulance.

Prosecuting barrister Michael Auty QC previously claimed that Miss Grant confessed to a paramedic that she had killed Leon Pirdue, of Newbold, Chesterfield, and that she was going to prison.

Miss Grant, who denies murder, later claimed to police Leon Pirdue had attacked her and she had been knocked unconscious and she had no recollection how he had been wounded and she had woken to find him on top of her.

The jury has been asked to consider whether Miss Grant acted in self-defence or that the stabbing may not have been committed by her or if it was accidental.

Judge Shant is expected to send the jury out either today or tomorrow to consider a verdict.