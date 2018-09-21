Ripley harvest food market falls victim to stormy weather

Ripley Town Council has been forced to cancel its Harvest Food Market on Sunday due to strong winds forecast in the area.

The town was set to welcome several stall holders selling pies, meat and cakes as well as local chef Denise Tolleyfield - who has worked with the likes of James Martin and Rosemary Shrager at Denby - hosting a cookery demonstration, sponsored by Deer Park, the new housing development in Ripley.

Darren Farnan, marketing manager of Ginnis New Homes, the housing developers behind the Deer Park development in Ripley, said: “We’re extremely disappointed that this event has been cancelled but understand the reasoning behind the decision. Safety must come first.

“Ginnis Homes are keen to be involved in more community events and we look forward to working with Ripley Town Council again for their Christmas market.”

A spokesperson for Ripley Town council said: “We hope to bring the Harvest Market back next year but the stall holders will be returning to the market place for our Christmas market on December 2. We look forward to having them.”