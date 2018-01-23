Reveller attacked his partner after they had a row about him going out drinking

A thug attacked his partner after they had a row about him going out drinking.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard this month how Lewis Alan Steinborn, 22, of Statham Avenue, Tupton, Chesterfield, punched his partner and pulled her hair.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Saunderson said during a hearing on January 11 that there had been an argument about the defendant going out drinking during the festive season.

Ms Saunderson added: “There had been a number of texts sent between them with the victim saying you have ruined Christmas and I do not want you to come back.”

Steinborn returned during the early hours of Christmas Eve, according to Mrs Saunderson, and as he was getting into bed his partner said she did not want to be with him.

Mrs Saunderson added: “He became angry and he started punching her to the ribs and legs and he pulled her hair.”

Steinborn’s partner picked up her child and ran from the property but Steinborn grabbed her and tried to pull her back and she fell with her child in her arms, according to Ms Saunderson.

The defendant, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating concerning his partner and her child but it was accepted that Steinborn had not intended to hurt the child.

He also admitted damaging a bucket and his partner’s blouse during the incident.

Defence solicitor Rob Sowter said the complainant no longer supports the prosecution and he added that Steinborn had dialled 999 after the incident to be arrested.

Following an adjournment, magistrates sentenced Steinborn on January 18 to 16 weeks of custody suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 100 hours of unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.