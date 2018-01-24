Pub manager’s drink-drive crash shame

A pub manager who crashed while drink-driving has been banned from the road for 18 months.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, January 17, how Phillipa Staff, 21, of the Duke of Wellington, at Matlock, struck a wall on Church Street.

Lynn Bickley, prosecuting, said Staff had 155milligrammes of alcohol in 100millilitres of blood when the limit is 80milligrammes.

Julie Page, defending, said Staff will not be able to keep her job.

Staff, of Greenfield Close, Edwinstowe, admitted drink-driving in October.

She was fined £250 and must pay £115 in costs and a surcharge.