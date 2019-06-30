Developer appeals against council move to block his plans to build holiday chalets in Derbyshire countryside

A developer has lodged an appeal against refused plans to build 23 timber holiday chalets in the Derbyshire countryside.

David Wilson, from Whatstandwell, is behind the scheme earmarked for a section of hillside off Park Lane and the B6013, less than two miles north of Ripley.

Amber Valley Borough Council officers had refused the plans in March claiming that it would have a ‘detrimental impact to the setting of the ruinous remains of the Grade-I listed Wingfield Manor’ - which lies less than a mile away to the north.

All lodges would have three beds – with the capacity to sleep 69 people in total.

Mr Wilson has now filed an appeal against the plans.

Terry Scott, a government planning inspector, will oversee the appeal.

Once Mr Scott has made his decision it will pass on to James Brokenshire, the secretary of state for housing, communities and local government, to either uphold the decision or overturn it.

A hearing will not be held and the decision made will be based on written statements.

Comments can be sent in for the appeal until Monday, July 8.

Julian Townsend, the authority’s executive director of operations, wrote in his decision notice: “Wingfield Manor survives in a rural setting remarkably intact through the aesthetic value of an historic dominant structure in a rural and open landscape.

“The harm is caused through the loss of rural setting to Wingfield Manor, which contributes to its significance through its historical parkland links for purposes of farming, fishing and hunting and the loss of the appreciation and experience of this setting through the introduction of a major tourism development.”

Mr Townsend said that the proposed chalets would be a ‘major tourism development’ which would represent a ‘physical intrusion onto a previously undeveloped greenfield landscape’.

He wrote: “Approval of the proposal would result in a detrimental impact to the setting of South Wingfield Conservation Area, of which part of its significance derives from its intrinsic links with Wingfield Manor and its remarkably intact rural setting in the absence of built development with the application site forming part of an historic route through the southern parkland which stretches out beyond South Wingfield into the undulating rural landscape.”

Mr Wilson, in his initial application, said the development could see a boost to the local economy of nearly half a million pounds a year.

He said around eight jobs would be created in the area as a result of the project.

The scheme would cost nearly £1 million to build and set up. Profit is forecast to be £263,183 per year.

Mr Wilson said in his original application: “The importance of tourism to the economy of Amber Valley has grown significantly over recent years and has resulted in the increase and diversity of tourism related jobs.

“The borough council also acknowledges the diversity that is occurring away from farming and the re-use of agricultural assets to support tourist accommodation needs.

“Demand for touring and camping sites within Amber valley is high, reflecting the attractiveness of the borough and local area – proposals to provide new sites should be supported providing they meet policy criteria.”

Comments made during the initial application will be taken forward to the appeal process.

To withdraw or modify comments visit bit.ly/2AhktaU and search for application code APP/M1005/W/19/3229071 or email North2@planninginspectorate.gov.uk.

Alternatively, send three copies of a letter to Terry Scott, The Planning Inspectorate, Room 3D Eagle, Temple Quay House, 2 The Square, Bristol, BS1 6PN.

Eddie Bisknell , Local Democracy Reporting Service