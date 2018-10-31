Police stop Ripley van with 'baby in a pushchair rolling round in the back' Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit received a call from a concerned member of the public about baby in a pushchair rolling round in the back of a camper van yesterday, October 30. After locating the van, police gave advice to the Grandad of the baby, and alternative transport was arranged. Derbyshire Police stop Ripley van with 'baby in a pushchair rolling round in the back'. Picture courtesy of Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit Judge forces Chesterfield thug to stare at battered face of assault victim Derbyshire Fire and Rescue remind parents to check Halloween costumes for fire safety regulations