Police stop Ripley van with 'baby in a pushchair rolling round in the back'

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit ‏received a call from a concerned member of the public about baby in a pushchair rolling round in the back of a camper van yesterday, October 30.

After locating the van, police gave advice to the Grandad of the baby, and alternative transport was arranged.

Derbyshire Police stop Ripley van with 'baby in a pushchair rolling round in the back'. Picture courtesy of Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

Derbyshire Police stop Ripley van with 'baby in a pushchair rolling round in the back'. Picture courtesy of Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit