Police seek witnesses after man found dead on M1

Detectives are asking for any motorists who saw a white Mercedes Sprinter van on the M1 last night to come forward.

Police are appealing for information after a man was found dead on the M1 last night.

At about 10.30pm, police received information that the van had been found on the hard shoulder of the northbound carriageway, between junction 22 for Markfield and junction 23, for Shepshed.

When officers arrived, a man was found trapped between the van and the barrier.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no other people with the vehicle.

Detective Constable Pete Davies, from Leicestershire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU), said: “I am asking for anyone who was travelling on the M1, especially on the northbound side, to come forward if you saw a white Mercedes van on the hard shoulder.

“Did you notice anything untoward or did you see the vehicle prior to it stopping? If you have a dashcam in your vehicle, please check it for any footage it may have recorded.”