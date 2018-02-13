Police concerned for missing 'vulnerable' young man

Derbyshire police are concerned for the safety of a 'vulnerable' 18-year-old man who has been missing for a week.

Kyle Cowley has been missing from his Depot Street home since Tuesday, February 6.

He is described as 6ft 3ins tall, of medium build, with short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a padded black coat, blue Stone Island jeans and grey Adidas trainers.

As well as the city centre, Kyle also has links to Heanor.

If you think you’ve seen Kyle, or have information that might help find him, call police on 101.